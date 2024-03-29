Nic Nemeth Recalls Being Part of Snooki’s WrestleMania 27 Match

Nic Nemeth was part of the six-person tag match that featured Snooki at WrestleMania 27, and he recently looked back at the bout. Nemeth (then Dolph Ziggler) teamed with LayCool against John Morrison, Trish Stratus, and Snooki at the show, and he spoke about it with Hornswoggle on the latter’s Going Postl podcast. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On being happy to be in the match: “I’ve been in matches where they go, ‘You’re gonna lose 28 of your 29 minutes and we’re gonna cut you off the show.’ This was a, ‘We’re fighting to be on the show, we’re in a thing with a celebrity, no matter what happens they got to send this out there.'”

On the bout being cut down: “They said, ‘You have 20 minutes for a match’ and then it was cut down to 15, then it was cut down to 10, then they said, ‘Can we get a bell and you guys go to the finish?’ And Nitro and I did that, and the women had their match that they planned.”