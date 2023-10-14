Note on How Well Nick Aldis Is Liked Backstage After WWE Hiring

As previously reported, Nick Aldis has signed with WWE and was announced as the General Manager of Smackdown on last night’s episode. Fightful Select has confirmed that Aldis signed a deal with WWE this past week. He was previously on a trial basis while he worked as a producer, and now he is no longer a free agent.

It remains to be seen if he continues in that role, as he did not produce any matches last night. But Adam Pearce is an onscreen character and producer, so it’s possible. Meanwhile, there’s nothing saying that Aldis can’t end up in the ring at some point. MVP was notably brought in as a producer before he worked onscreen exclusively.

Aldis is said to be easy to work with backstage and ‘eager’ to make the most of whatever duties WWE gives him in the company.