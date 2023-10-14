wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Named WWE Smackdown General Manager, Acquires Kevin Owens For Brand
Nick Aldis is the new General Manager of Smackdown, and he’s acquired Kevin Owens for the brand. Triple H announced on tonight’s show and announced that Adam Pearce will now be exclusively the GM for Raw, with Aldis taking over as GM for Smackdown.
Aldis then announced that he had, in his first act as GM, completed the trade that had sent Jey Uso to Raw. As a result, Owens was now a Smackdown star. Owens came out and delivered a stunner to Dominik Mysterio.
Aldis has been working backstage in a producer capacity on Smackdown.
