Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

The winter of our discontent is finally ending, the doldrums fall behind us and the malaise of apathy can at long last drop from our shoulders. Tonight marks the return of our Tribal Chief, the head of the table, Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns is finally back on our screens. My apologies for the somewhat purple prose but Smackdown without Roman has been a real struggle at times, mostly because we all know that the main story on Smackdown wont actually advance until he’s present so when he’s gone the narrative momentum stalls quite a bit. In Roman’s absence lesser Uso, Jimmy, has been trying to reclaim a spot in the Bloodline and take over giving the orders, and the result has been a lot of failure. Roman’s handling of the Jimmy situation is going to be key for what happens next, especially with both Crown Jewel and Survivor Series starting to loom up on the horizon. The Bloodline and Judgement Day have been teasing some kind of alliance so I imagine we’ll get some movement on that front. Also the new tag team champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be on hand, and rumor has it we’ll get confirmation of who was traded to Smackdown for Jey when Jey moved to RAW as well as an open challenge for the tag team belts that Cody and Jey have issued. John Cena will still be around while the SAG is still on strike, LA Knight pinned Jimmy Uso and is riding a heck of a wave right now, Charlotte will almost certainly try to lay claim to another title shot at Iyo Sky, and Carlito returned to align with the LWO at the expense of the Hurt Profits, so let’s see if Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits can recapture a bit of momentum. Triple H is scheduled to make an appearance, Pretty Deadly return after Elton Prince’s injury and they’ll take on the Brawling Brutes, and who knows what else might happen. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Up first, here comes John Cena. Cena gets a mic and plays with the crowd to welcome them to the Smackdown “season premier” but right after that our long missed final boss music hits and here comes Roman Reigns. Roman is flanked by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, no sign of Jannetty Uso. Per usual Roman takes his time getting to the ring where he and Cena have something of a stand off. Roman gets a mic from Heyman, and Heyman looks over the freaking moon to be back beside Roman. Roman says if Cena is going to open his show he better do it the right way, then Roman allows Tulsa to acknowledge him. Pretty loud “Cena” chant after that, and Roman tells everyone they’re chanting for a coward. Cena only showed up because Roman was on vacation, and has the audacity to get people calling Cena the greatest of all time. Let’s be honest Cena, we all know Roman is the GOAT. But we’ve done this before and Roman handled it, but they can do it again and tells Cena to leave or they’ll make him leave. Cena considers, he can feel the energy and knows it’s all because of what’s about to happen. Smackdown is unpredictable to begin with, but putting Cena and Roman in the ring together, who knows what’s next. Cena isn’t here to challenge Roman, he’s here to acknowledge him and puts over the 1,138 days that Roman has held the title and Cena calls that the greatest accomplishment in wrestling. Cena isn’t challenging Roman tonight because he hasn’t earned it, but he knows someone who has, and here comes LA Knight to his usual monster pop. Well that’s definitely getting tossed into the deep end for Knight. Roman seems mildly aware of the crowd reaction. Cena hands Knight his mic and Roman’s growing confusion is palpable as Knight wants to talk to us. He asks if Roman is pissing his pants yet, then says Roman isn’t a defending champion, he’s a man standing in Knight’s way. Oh, how rude of him, Knight then has to introduce himself since Roman has been sitting on the couch while Knight has proved that this is his game. Roman seems bemused, and says he’s proud of Knight that after two months people say his name, but Roman has done things that Knight can never even dream of. Who the hell does he think he is standing in Roman’s ring right now. Knight says speaking like that is a good way to earn a past tense reference, and calls himself the fastest rising star in Smackdown history, then Jimmy Uso jumps him from behind. Knight makes his own save and tosses Jimmy. Roman doesn’t move as he and Knight go face to face, Roman thinks about doing something but Heyman reminds him they don’t do stuff for free and Roman heads out with Solo in tow, then tells Solo to handle Knight and forget about Cena. Solo hops on the apron and Knight invites him into the ring, Solo just tells him they’ll fight tonight. Knight picks up his mic and for those of us who don’t speak moron Solo offered a fight later, well if Solo wants a fight then Knight will turn him upside down and use him like a mop, and that’s not an insult it’s just a fact of life. . . yeah! Pretty good segment there, Knight held his own in there with Roman and Cena and Knight might make for a suitable opponent for Roman at Crown Jewel.

Post break we get a super dramatic entrance for Pretty Deadly before their Abba knockoff hits. Also please stop doing that slow motion effect, it’s just off putting.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland)

Butch and Prince start us off, Butch quickly goes to the fingers of Prince then stomps on his arm. Ridge tags in, and Prince dives away to tag in Wilson. Wilson gets run over by Ridge then Butch tags back in to hit a double stomp then a low dropkick. Butch kicks Prince then slams down Wilson and kicks him in the head. Butch dives onto Wilson, and Ridge grabs Prince for some Bodhran Beating as we head to break.

Wilson is landing punches to Butch as we come back from break. Butch fights back with chops and Prince tags in to club him down. Some mounted punches from Prince. Stomps from Prince then he tries Bodhran beats but Butch counters with finger attacks as Corey Graves drops an Ashley Madison reference, because that’s timely. Wilson tags in but Butch makes his own save then Prince stops Wilson from falling off the apron, leading to Butch kicking them both. Prince and Ridge both tag in and Ridge runs wild for a bit before grabbing Prince off the top rope with a military press into a powerslam and Wilson breaks up the pin. Butch wipes out Wilson with a Shining Wizard and they move to the apron where Wilson back drops Butch. Ridge then suplexes Prince who starts clutching his knee. Prince clutches his knee while complaining about his back, Ridge wants to keep fighting and winds up kicked by Wilson then Prince with a school boy to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pretty Deadly won in 9:06

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: The Brutes are glorified jobbers without Sheamus so the outcome was never in doubt, if you enjoy Pretty Deadly’s schtick you probably enjoyed this more than I did and that’s completely fair.

We get a recap of Carlito’s return at Fastlane, then in the back Kayla talks with Carlito. Carlito describes his return as cool. Bobby Lashley interrupts, he was waiting for the apple and then says Carlito’s return was amazing, especially since the last time he was on TV Bobby was beating him up. Carlito agrees that happened a long time ago, and would like his return match to be against Bobby, Bobby declines and the Street Profits show up with a chair to lay him out. Bobby grabs the chair and goes to kill him but officials are here to break it up, Bobby warns Carlito not to bite off more than he can chew and we go to break on that pun.

Carlito is still down in the back, the LWO check on him and here’s Bayley to complain that Adam Pearce isn’t helping set up a party for Iyo. Zelina Vega steps to Bayley, they jaw jack and naturally we get a match.

In his locker room Roman sits, and Jimmy is here. Roman asks what Jimmy is doing, Jimmy says he’s trying to be Roman and he’s calling plays when Roman isn’t here. This amuses Roman who asks what he’d do right now. Jimmy wants to get Jey, Roman says Jey is the past and doesn’t matter. The titles matter, and Jey running around with Cody as his partner is just a slap in the face to their existence. So Jimmy gets handle that, and Roman is the only one calling plays, but he and Jimmy to fist bump. I guess we’ll have to wait for Roman to eviscerate Jimmy until a later date.

Match #2: Bayley w/ Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Zelina Vega

