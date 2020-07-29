Nick Aldis Discusses If Another Match With Cody Rhodes Will Happen, Possibility of Working Relationship Between AEW & NWA

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis said that he thinks another match between him and Cody Rhodes will happen, but that he wants to wait until fans return before doing it.

On if we could see a loose working relationship between AEW and NWA: “It’s difficult for me to answer that because I can’t speak for Tony [Khan]. That would have to be something that would be discussed between Billy and Tony. And like I said, I had a great conversation with him, like I said, my decision at that time to stay with the NWA was based on loyalty, and also on the fact that, like I said, I’m very confident in who I am and I’m very confident in my value to this organization, and to the value I’ve built up to myself in the pro-wrestling business, but I was also aware of the fact that at that point in time, AEW was going to launch and be successful and be just fine with or without Nick Aldis. However, the NWA would have been in serious trouble. In that respect, my take at that time was basically, hey, maybe we can work together somewhere down the road, but right now, my loyalty is with the guy who pays me and gave me an opportunity to show the world who I really am.”

On if another match between him and Cody Rhodes will happen: “It comes up everyday, I’m not exaggerating when I say that. Some way, shape or form, there is some sort of fan sentiment everyday, from someone going, when do we get Cody – Aldis 3? When do we get that rubber match? I so badly want to see that match. I think there is no doubt it will happen at some point. For me, at this point, its developed its own sort of mythology and its sort of taken on a life of its own, so I think it can survive in time, so what I mean by that is, I think at this point I’d rather wait until we can have an audience, because when you look at All In, 11,000 people standing at the bell before we even touched, even though I don’t have the ‘It’ factor, and then NWA 70, we set a box office record for one of the most historic pro-wrestling buildings in America. That rubber match has to meet that same level of prestige and for me, I’d like it with an audience. He knows where I am. We still maintain a dialogue from time to time and we still text each other and stay in touch. I have nothing but respect for Cody.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.