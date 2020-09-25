Nick Aldis Confirms that NWA Powerrr Will Be Returning

NWA fans, worry not: NWA Powerrr is not gone for good. Nick Aldis took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to a fan who expressed dismay in his belief that the show was gone, replying:

“Steve, let me be crystal clear: #NWAPowerrr is not gone. Stay tuned.”

NWA Powerrr has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the NWA has been teaming with the UWN for the latter’s Primetime Live PPV series. The last episode of NWA Powerrr aired back in May with a “Super Powerrr” special after the show’s tapings had been postponed in March.