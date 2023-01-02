Nick Aldis Officially a Free Agent

Nick Aldis is now a free agent, with his NWA contract officially ended. As PWInsider notes, Aldis’ contract with the company expired as of the start of the new year. Aldis took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Mickie James, just captioning it, “2023…”

Aldis announced in November that he would be leaving the company once his contract expired, which resulted in Billy Corgan suspending him and pulling him from his scheduled matches at Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble.