wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Officially a Free Agent
January 1, 2023 | Posted by
Nick Aldis is now a free agent, with his NWA contract officially ended. As PWInsider notes, Aldis’ contract with the company expired as of the start of the new year. Aldis took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and Mickie James, just captioning it, “2023…”
Aldis announced in November that he would be leaving the company once his contract expired, which resulted in Billy Corgan suspending him and pulling him from his scheduled matches at Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble.
2023… pic.twitter.com/rkrkiKbFnQ
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Were Reportedly Originally Scheduled for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
- Kevin Owens on Trying to Inject Logic Into His WWE Storylines, the New Creative Regime
- WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior