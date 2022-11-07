Nick Aldis Says He’s Exiting The NWA

Nick Aldis is parting ways with the NWA, where he has largely served as the in-ring face of the promotion since 2017. According to PWInsider, Aldis announced during a subscriber-only Instagram video that he has given his notice to the NWA, where he is set to compete next week at NWA Hard Times 3.

The site notes Aldis made it clear in the video that he was not happy with the NWA or where its current direction is heading. Aldis was removed in July from the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at NWA 74 after he spoke out about his issues with Billy Corgan’s vision, with the report at the time stating that the two had a falling out.

Aldis will face Odinson at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12th. The new report from PWInsider notes that his contract runs through January of 2023.