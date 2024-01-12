Nick Aldis on Roman Reigns ‘Forcing His Hand’ With Royal Rumble Booking, Says He Likes Bayley

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Nick Aldis spoke about booking the Fatal 4-way match at WWE Royal Rumble, stating that Roman Reigns forced his hand. Reigns told Paul Heyman to fix it, but Aldis said that’s not possible.

He said: “All three of those men are more than worthy of a title shot. It seemed to me that Roman was trying to force my hand. Roman Reigns being agitated is pretty far down in my list of priorities. I’m not really sure what he means by ‘fix it.’ There’s no fixing to be done. The way you fix this, Roman, is by proving your worth and emerging victorious at the Royal Rumble.”

Meanwhile, Aldis was also complimentary of Bayley, even though he questions her recent actions.

He added: “In spite of some of her actions as of late, [Bayley] is one of my favorite competitors in the WWE. I’ve been a big fan of hers and admirer of her work for a long time prior to me arriving in WWE. But you’re only as good as your last few decisions as far as WWE goes. I’m still not entirely sure where we stand with Bayley. I think the last time I came on [the show], there was sort of emerging tension within Damage CTRL. Now, it seems like the dynamic has shifted somewhat. I think I’m probably in the same boat as most of the WWE Universe in that I’m not fully sure that what we’re seeing from Bayley publicly reflects what’s really going on on the inside. But all I want is for the Women’s Royal Rumble to be contested fairly and evenly. I want the best person to win at the end of the night.“