Nick Comoroto vs. Simon Gotch Set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV
– Josh Barnett announced a new matchup for this weekend’s Bloodsport XIV event. It will be Nick Comoroto vs. Simon Gotch, with Comoroto making his Bloodsport debut.
Josh Barnett wrote, “Nick Comoroto is making his Bloodsport debut this Sat and waiting to great him is multiple Bloodsport veteran – Simon Gotch. I’m sure Gotch will have no issues in trying to explain what this mat has in store for Nick but Comoroto isn’t looking to be let in zm- he wants to smash the door down.”
GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV is scheduled for Saturday, August 2 at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will stream live on TrillerTV.
