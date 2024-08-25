wrestling / News

Nick Gage Misses GCW Homecoming, Will Be Out Indefinitely

August 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nick Gage The WRLD On GCW Image Credit: GCW

Fightful reports that Nick Gage missed night one of GCW Homecoming tonight for undisclosed reasons and will be out indefinitely. GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale noted that he wasn’t sure when Gage would wrestle again, but will always have a home in GCW when he does.

Gage was scheduled to wrestle Drew Parker in a death match tonight, then team with Matt Hardy against Matt Cardona and Broski Jimmy tomorrow night.

