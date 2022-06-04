wrestling / News

Nick Gage Says He’s Not Done Yet In the Ring

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nick Gage The WRLD On GCW Image Credit: GCW

Nick Gage hasn’t been very active in 2022 to date, but he says he isn’t ready to hang up the boots just yet. Gage, who has only worked a handful of matches so far this year and isn’t currently set for any scheduled GCW shows, posted to Twitter to give an update on his future.

Gage wrote:

“I dont know how much i got left im just bein honest but i know im not done yet ill fight till im dead MDK”

The GCW star’s last match for the company was in late March at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.

