Nick Gage Says He’s Not Done Yet In the Ring

Nick Gage hasn’t been very active in 2022 to date, but he says he isn’t ready to hang up the boots just yet. Gage, who has only worked a handful of matches so far this year and isn’t currently set for any scheduled GCW shows, posted to Twitter to give an update on his future.

Gage wrote:

“I dont know how much i got left im just bein honest but i know im not done yet ill fight till im dead MDK”

The GCW star’s last match for the company was in late March at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.