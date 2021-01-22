Nick Gage on Nearly Dying At Tournament Of Death VIII, Working With Jon Moxley & Drake Younger

Nick Gage has had some nasty injuries during as king of the deathmatches, and he recalled nearly dying during the CZW Tournament Of Death VII Final in a new interview. Gage spoke with the Wrestling’s Cool Podcast and recalled the incident, which took place at the 2009 iteration of the tournament against Thumbtack Jack. You can see highlights and the full audio below:

On Drake Younger & Jon Moxley: “First off, they’re just cool-ass dudes, man. So we always got along. And then you know, I remember — God, I remember Drake’s first match in CZW if I’m not mistaken was against me in, I think it was Delaware at some outside circus show or something like that? And we did this barbed wire match. I could be wrong, but I think that might have been his firts match. Drake Younger’s awesome, man. Nothing but good things to say about him.

“Moxley, I would love to get in the ring with him again. I believe that’s gonna happen. I just love his style, and just another cool dude, a friend of mine. Drake Younger was just a madman. I know he’s a referee now, and he gets all tan and oiled off and s**t, does three counts. But it’s good to see him smiling all the time, living the good life and having a family and s**t.”

On nearly dying during a death match: “That was me and Thumbtack Jack. So it was the finals, and you know, he went to throw me through the (light) tubes. And I just kinda like land through them, and the one just stood up and jabbed into my armpit. If you don’t know this, that’s where you have major arteries in your armpit, man. It’s dangerous there. That’s why guys like in prison, they like to shank in the armpit and around that area. So I sliced two of them arteries in there, so that’s why I was bleeding buckets and bleeding to death. But thank God I didn’t puncture a main artery, or we wouldn’t be doing this s**t right now. So you know, it’s part of the gig though. You know, it’s part of deathmatch wrestling. That’s why it’s deathmatch wrestling, you know? Anything can happen at any time. You can get a big-ass cut out of nowhere, and you don’t even know it. And that’s why I love that s**t, man.”