Nick Gage vs. Sami Callihan Set For Westside Gunn’s The Heels Have Eyes III
October 13, 2024 | Posted by
Nick Gage will battle Sami Callihan at Westside Gunn’s Heels Have Eyes III. The rapper announced the match on Sunday for the November 2nd show, which takes place in Chicago, Illinois.
The announcement reads:
“It’s not called “STEEL PRAYING” for NOTHING!!!!
Announcing @4thrope first official MACTH announcement we have @officialcallihan vS @nickgage477441c IN A STEEL CAGE MATCH!!!!!!! Yes a STEEL CAGE and if u know wrestling you know these 2 are gonna try and kill each other!!!! DONT MISS IT Tickets are on Sale now $60 GA & $120 for Ring Side Seats…. this event u cannot Miss, I told y’all we’re creating HISTORY”
