Nick Patrick on Adam Copeland Leaving WWE for AEW

– During a recent edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick discussed Adam Copeland leaving WWE for AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Patrick on why there’s no loyalty in wrestling: “There’s no loyalty. If loyalty [were] a two-way street, it would be one thing, but look at when it comes cut time. … You have to look out for yourself. It’s a business, in the end, and we don’t have agents [looking out] for us, like most [of the] entertainment business does.”

On Adam Copeland leaving WWE for AEW: “To step away for a while and to go be successful somewhere else, the fans that love him will know that he was gone and was part of something, and hey, what if he does help pop that thing open? He’s still got some miles left in him, especially if they don’t overdo him and make him be on every damn show.”