Nick Patrick Believes Vince McMahon Is Secretly in Charge of AEW

– During this week’s edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows, former WWE and WCW referee Nick Patrick put forth a theory that WWE Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon is secretly behind and in control of AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Patrick on his belief that Vince McMahon is secretly behind AEW: “I’m one of those old conspiracy theory guys, I always think Vince [McMahon] is sitting behind every damn thing, and I’m usually right. I’m just a conspiracy theory guy. He may not be running the thing, but he knows everything that’s going on and there are other ways to control them. … I think it’s a work rivalry, honestly, but it’s a controlled-inner office work rivalry.”

On why this scenario works differently than the WCW-ECW Invasion of WWE: “With this deal, at least they got separate companies and they keep the appearance of separate companies and separate owners,” Patrick said. “If they’re going to control it, that’s the way to do it.”