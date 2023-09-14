Nick Patrick On Deep South Wrestling’s Revival, His Goals For the Company

Nick Patrick announced the revival of Deep South Wrestling last year, and he recently talked about the promotions return and more. Patrick spoke with Fightful Select for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On reviving the promotion: “It feels really amazing, it’s kind of hard to describe. We’re starting from scratch again and we’re hitting a growing spurt and we’re becoming recognized and it’s becoming a big thing here on the local scene. They had to talk me into doing inside the Atlanta perimeter shows because usually it’s so much more expensive to run a show here. But, we have a formula that works for Deep South inside the perimeter of Atlanta because we went to a couple of other places before we came to Das BBQ now. We started off at a place, it’s closed now, but it was an old church that was turned into a studio. That’s where we really started getting our first initial fanbase there, because we wanted to try and hit the 20’s and the 30’s.

“The area that we were running in was in the Grant Park area, so we did a thing there where we had bring your own bottle shows and you could purchase a wristband for like five bucks and you could bring your own bottle, you had to have your own ID and stuff. But, man, I’m telling you, we brought in a group of people that I hadn’t seen at matches in a long time, the 20’s and 30’s. We had a set up, we had about 70 to 100 chairs, so that the old school fans had a place to sit, but more than half of it was just open. It was cool, it looked like a bar scene. The 20’s and 30’s were walking around and drinking and talking and we had barricades, and they’d come up to the barricades and it was just a whole different vibe and that’s what I wanted to do.”

On his goal with the promotion: “I didn’t want to come back and have my show look like every single body else’s show with the music, and here they come down the ramp and it’s always everybody trying to do an imitation of Vince and not having enough money to pull it out right. I wanted to be something completely different, look different, and feel different, and I think that’s what we have going right now.”