Nick Patrick Recalls Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff

Nick Patrick says he was never in a backstage fight, but he did recall witnessing a fight between Paul Orndorff and Vader. The WCW referee spoke on this week’s Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows and talked about fights backstage, recounting a scuffle between Orndorff and Vader that ended with Orndorff kicking Vader several times in the face to the point that he wasn’t moving. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if he was ever part of a fight backstage: “I’ve had arguments with a couple people, but nothing that would become physical ever, not ever. I’ve seen other folks do it, but I didn’t do it.”

On the backstage fight between Orndorff and Vader: “I saw that start to finish, both rounds, it was a little two-rounder. I was the one who- once Paul stopped kicking [Vader]- I kinda grabbed him like ‘Paul he’s not moving, let’s get out of here,’ and I ran with Paul.”