Nicole Savoy Joins ROH Women’s Championship Tournament

Another competitor has been added to the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament in Nicole Savoy. ROH announced on Thursday that Savoy is joining Angelina Love, Sumie Sakai, and Kellyanne in the 16-person tournament, which begins on April 24th.

Nicole Savoy holds the record for the longest reign as Shimmer Champion in the 13-year history of the prestigious title. Now she is looking to start a new reign as Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion.

Savoy is one of 16 competitors in the tournament to crown a new women’s champion in ROH. The tournament kicks off with eight first-round matches at Quest For Gold in Philadelphia on April 24.

Savoy, a nine-year veteran who held the Shimmer Title for 721 days from 2017-2019, has made a strong impression in her short time with ROH. In her debut match at Final Battle Fallout in December, she defeated former Women of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai.

Aptly nicknamed “The Queen of Suplexes,” Savoy has a background in Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. When she was Shimmer Champion, Savoy successfully defended the title against the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Deonna Purrazzo, Britt Baker, Cheerleader Melissa, LuFisto, and Kimber Lee, among others.

With her in-ring ability and big-match experience, Savoy figures to be a tough out in the tournament.