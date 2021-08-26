Nicole Savoy To Debut For MLW In October

Major League Wrestling has announced that Nicole Savoy will debut at MLW Fightland at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on October 2. Here’s a press release:

Major League Wrestling’s new season will signal a new era as Nicole Savoy makes her debut as part of the new women’s division in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena.

Nicole Savoy is as major league as it gets.

From winning some of the sport’s most coveted titles to being ranked #10 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women 100, Savoy is a world class athlete.

A hybrid wrestler, Savoy blends technical finesse with Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, making her a complex challenge for any adversary.

A globetrotting grappler, Savoy has been a force in Japan’s Stardom organization, where she has toured extensively since 2018.

A dominant force in SHIMMER, Savoy has the record for being the longest reigning Shimmer Champion of all-time, at 721 days.

A historical reign as the SHIMMER Champion, Savoy would make a statement with high profile wins over some of the sport’s best including Britt Baker, Su Yung, Deonna Purrazzo, Mercedes Martinez, Viper, and Diamante.

An Anime & Manga enthusiast, when not conquering the competition in the ring, Savoy enjoys doing it online, playing video games and streaming on TWITCH.

Now Savoy looks to unleash her signature Savolock and a variety of suplexes en route to the top of the women’s division.

Can anyone stop her? Find out LIVE in Philly October 2nd. Get your tickets at MLW2300.com.