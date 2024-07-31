Nielsen SVP On Shift In Viewing Habits, Expanding Streaming Measurements

Nielsen has been the source of determining ratings for decades, and company SVP Brian Fuhrer recently weighed in on how they’re handling the changing media landscape. Fuhrer appeared on the Sports Media Podcast and spoke about Nielson’s reputation, how they’ve adapted to streaming shifts and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether Nielsen gets a “bad rap”: “I would say that we’re an easy target. We’ve been around a while and we try to do the best we can. I think we have a really good relationship with all of our clients and we continue to work with them to maximize opportunity across all different platforms.”

On the biggest change in their measuring process over the past five years: “It comes as no surprise that consumers have really adopted the ability to watch content whenever they want. The infusion of content that Netflix introduced and training consumers to watch these deep libraries of content at any point, that’s been the biggest change. Moving away from the linear world, or in addition to the linear world, adding all of this tremendously deep on-demand libraries that streaming provides, that’s been the biggest change from a behavior standpoint.”

On what’s next for them: “Continuing to expand on the streaming measurement that we had, and the thing that’s really interesting now is how its converging across everything. They are not dissimilar platforms. Content is just existing simultaneously across the traditional broadcast, syndication, and streaming at the same time. Putting all that together so people can really understand what the audiences are, and value the content and advertising is really critical,” he said.