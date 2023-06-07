– During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, Nigel McGuinness discussed the late Jay Briscoe and putting together a magic show as an homage to his late friend. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think the reason that so many people were shocked when he passed so untimely is he was so full of life. When someone that full of life can be gone in an instant like that, it’s a reality check to everybody. For me, it was an inspiration to say, ‘You’re not guaranteed tomorrow.’ People have been saying to me for the longest time, ‘You should do a magic show.’ And I was waiting for the right time. It’s unfortunate that it took Jay’s passing to be the impetus to really put pen to paper and create this 90-minute show, that is an homage to Jay, an homage to the love of professional wrestling, and magic as well.”

Jay Briscoe tragically passed away earlier this year in a car accident. He was 38 years old.