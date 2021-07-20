wrestling / News
Nikki A.S.H. Cashes In Money in the Bank, Wins WWE Raw Women’s Title (Clips)
Charlotte Flair used her typical tactics to survive a rematch with Rhea Ripley on Raw, but she couldn’t survive Nikki A.S.H. and her Money in the Bank contract. Nikki won the Raw Women’s Championship to close tonight’s show after Flair got herself disqualified against Ripley by hitting her with the title in front of the referee. Enraged, Ripley hit Flair with a Riptide on the outside and A.S.H. ran down, cashing in and pinning Flair after a top rope crossbody.
The win marks A.S.H.’s first run with the Raw Women’s Title and ends Flair’s fifth run with the title at just one day. Flair has now lost to three Money in the Bank cash-ins in five years, having also lost to Carmella in 2017 and Bayley in 2019.
.@MsCharlotteWWE gets disqualified but retains the #WWERaw #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/XQTcogQpsn
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
IS THIS HAPPENING?!?!?!?!?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TnwVbjCoFE
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
YAYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!
NIKKI A.S.H. IS YOUR NEW #WWERAW WOMEN'S CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/Qm2if2wakg
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
WE HAVE A NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion, and she's ALMOST A SUPERHERO … #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE! pic.twitter.com/DzWGWrpVuD
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
NIKKI A.S.H. CASHED IN HER #MITB CONTRACT TO BECOME THE NEW #WWERAW WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!!@NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/4oD7K8soAi
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
YAYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!!!
NIKKI A.S.H. IS YOUR NEW #WWERAW WOMEN'S CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/Qm2if2wakg
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Who Knew About John Cena’s WWE Return At Money In The Bank, Becky Lynch Backstage
- Taping Results For Upcoming Episodes of Impact Wrestling and Impact Homecoming (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why Start Of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Money in the Bank Match Went to Black Feed