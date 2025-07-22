Nikki Bella On Her Reaction To Being Put In Stephanie Vaquer’s Devil’s Kiss

Nikki Bella nearly took the Devil’s Kiss from Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Evolution, and she recently talked about her reaction to being put in the move. Vaquer applied the fan-favorite move to Bella during the battle royal on the all-women’s show until Chelsea Green broke it up, something Bella spoke about on the Raw Recap last week.

“It’s crazy, the feeling the minute she jumps from behind you and locks you in you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Bella said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s like getting caught in a web and you’re like, ‘I can’t get out,’ and yeah I thought that was it.”

She added, “[Vaquer] came on our podcast and my sister manifested this because Brie said to her, ‘Oh, I hope one day you put the Devil’s Kiss on Nikki,’ so I was like, ‘Thanks Brie for manifesting that,’… That was crazy.”

Bella made her singles in-ring return on last week’s Raw, after which Vaquer came out to help her fight off Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice.