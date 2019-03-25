Nikki Bella Retires From the Ring on Total Bellas, Sisters Launching New Podcast

– The Bella Twins are both officially done with their careers in the ring. During Sunday night’s episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella announced to her family that she was retiring from in-ring competition. You can see video of the scene below.

Nikke told the family while discusing the European tour at the end of 2018, saying it was good, “but I just feel like I’m too old for that travel. That travel was really, really rough. So I realized, I was like, ‘Why am I doing this anymore?’ I don’t feel good and I can’t — I mean, the girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey.”

The move comes after Brie Bella announced her retirement a couple of weeks ago. She responded to Nikki’s announcement saying, “You can hang it next to mine.”

In place of wrestling, the two are launching their own podcast. The first episode is available now; you can listen below: