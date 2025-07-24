Nikki Bella Continues To Tease The Return of ‘Brie Mode’ To WWE

Nikki Bella has returned to WWE, while her sister Brie has not yet made a comeback. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood (via Fightful), Nikki hinted that WWE fans might see ‘Brie Mode’ return sooner than expected.

She said: “I do think Brie will be there at some point. I mean, how do we not have Brie Mode back, how do the Bella Twins not grace that WWE ring, right? A lot of people want her back, the internet is loud about it, the Bella Army. What I keep telling people is keep tuning in and you never know when Brie Mode will show up.“