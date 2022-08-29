wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Weds Artem Chigvintsev, Wedding Miniseries Set For E! Next Year
Nikki Bella is a married woman, and her wedding will be the focus of a four-part miniseries airing on E! next year. The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Monday that she had tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev, who she first met when they were teamed up on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. The couple began dating in January of 2019 after Bella and John Cena called off their engagement and broke up in April of 2018.
E!, which has been the broadcast home for Total Divas and Total Bellas has announced that the wedding will be the focus of a four-part special that will air next year. You can see the full announcement below:
Nikki Bella Marries Artem Chigvintsev in Paris Wedding
The Total Bellas star said “I do” to Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev during a gorgeous Paris wedding ceremony on August 26, E! News confirmed. Surrounded by a small group of family and friends—and their adorable 2-year-old son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev—the two tied the knot after three years of dating.
Nikki confirmed the exciting news on Instagram on August 29 by posting two images, one of her and Artem’s wedding rings and another of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.
The happy couple will soon give fans an exclusive look into their big day on the upcoming E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do. Premiering early next year, the four-part event will follow the bride and groom throughout the wedding planning process, from dress shopping to venue hunting to Nikki’s bachelorette party and more.
But creating their dream wedding doesn’t come without its challenges, as the pair continue to navigate parenthood at home while worrying if Artem’s family from Russia will be able to make it to the wedding.
With a little help from Nikki’s sister Brie Bella, fans will have to tune in to see if they manage to pull off their wedding without a hitch.
