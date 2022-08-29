Nikki Bella Weds Artem Chigvintsev, Wedding Miniseries Set For E! Next Year

Nikki Bella is a married woman, and her wedding will be the focus of a four-part miniseries airing on E! next year. The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Monday that she had tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev, who she first met when they were teamed up on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. The couple began dating in January of 2019 after Bella and John Cena called off their engagement and broke up in April of 2018.

E!, which has been the broadcast home for Total Divas and Total Bellas has announced that the wedding will be the focus of a four-part special that will air next year. You can see the full announcement below: