Nikki Cross Makes Debut on Raw in Six-Woman Tag Team Match (Video)

– Nikki Cross made her in-ring main roster debut on Raw, winning a six-woman tag team match. Cross teamed with Bayley and Natalya against the Riott Squad and helped her partners pick up the win. You can see video below.

The Riott Squad had challenged Bayley and Natalya to find a partner, and they showed up with Cross. Cross is one of a number of main-roster call-ups from NXT. Michael Cole said during the match that before any of the new roster members are assigned to a brand, they will appear on both Raw and Smackdown.