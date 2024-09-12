Nikki Garcia Reportedly Files For Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce from husband Artem Chigvintsev, according to a new report. TMZ reports that the WWE hall of Famer filed for divorce from Chigvintsev on Wednesday in the wake of his arrest for felony domestic battery last month.

As previously reported, Chigvintsev was arrested on August 29th under California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which states it is “illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.” Garcia has asked for privacy and the victim in the incident has not yet been named. The case has been turned over to the Napa County D.A.’s office, who are reportedlyr eviewing the matter.

The report notes that Garcia began looking for divorce lawyers the day after Chigvintsev’s arrest. The two were married in August of 2022 after four years of dating. They have a four-year old son. There’s no word on whether a prenuptial agreement is in place.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.