Nikki Garcia Details Interaction With John Cena At WWE Royal Rumble

Nikki Garcia had some interaction with her ex John Cena backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble, and she talked about the quick moment in an interview. Garcia made her return as Nikki Bella at the Rumble in February and she told Kristin Cavallari on the latter’s Let’s Be Honest live podcast tour about running into Cena backstage at the show.

“It was very quick,” Garcia said (per PEOPLE). “I was in a circle talking to people. He came to [shake] everyone’s hand. He shook my hand.”

She continued, “But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Shh, shh, He’s married, be respectful.’ And that was it. That was nice, and it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It’s a good feeling.”

Garcia and Cena dated from 2012 through 2018 and were engaged at one point.