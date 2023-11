In a post on Twitter, Nikkita Lyons responded to a fan asking about her status and said that she will be back in WWE soon. Lyons has been out of the company since February as she had to have surgery to repair her ACL. She hasn’t wrestled since January 20.

Will be back soon 🫶🏼 — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) November 20, 2023