Nikolai Volkoff Was A Fan Of Rusev & Lana

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nikolai Volkoff

Go Pro Wrestling spoke to Nikolai Volkoff in May (via wrestlinginc.com) in what was likely one of his last interviews. During the interview, he praised both Rusev & Lana…

On Being a A Fan Of Rusev & Lana: “Rusev and Lana, they’re good people. Rusev is a good athlete and Lana is a beautiful lady. They’re a good couple and I wish them all the best, they’re very beautiful people. They even speak Russian.”

On The Wrestling Business Changing: “Everything’s changed, nothing’s stayed the same. Wrestling had to change the way people change because if you don’t change with the people then you’re missing something. Vince McMahon is a very intelligent man and he knows what to do that’s why he’s doing so good.”

