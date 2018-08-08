Nikolai Volkoff Was A Fan Of Rusev & Lana

Go Pro Wrestling spoke to Nikolai Volkoff in May (via wrestlinginc.com) in what was likely one of his last interviews. During the interview, he praised both Rusev & Lana…

On Being a A Fan Of Rusev & Lana: “Rusev and Lana, they’re good people. Rusev is a good athlete and Lana is a beautiful lady. They’re a good couple and I wish them all the best, they’re very beautiful people. They even speak Russian.”

On The Wrestling Business Changing: “Everything’s changed, nothing’s stayed the same. Wrestling had to change the way people change because if you don’t change with the people then you’re missing something. Vince McMahon is a very intelligent man and he knows what to do that’s why he’s doing so good.”