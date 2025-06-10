Nina Samuels On Facing Shotzi: “I Know What It Feels Like”

Nina Samuels is set to face the recently released Shotzi at PROGRESS Wrestling on June 29, and she says she understands what her opponent is going through.

In an interview on Demand PROGRESS Plus (per Fightful), the former WWE star previewed her match with Shotzi, who became a free agent after her WWE contract expired. Samuels noted that having gone through the experience herself, she knows what it’s like to suddenly be on your own in the wrestling world.

“Me and Shotzi actually faced off once before, a long time ago in triple threats. We’ve never faced off one-on-one. I know what Shotzi’s going through now. I know what it feels like to suddenly become a free agent. All that pent-up frustration, that chip on your shoulder, wanting to prove yourself to the world, show everyone around the world what you know you can do. But she’s coming into my playground. She’s coming into my house. PROGRESS is the Nina Samuels show, period, and I’m going to show Shotzi that. Yes, I know Shotzi is wild. I know Shotzi is unpredictable. But I still believe I can beat her. I know what Shotzi’s weaknesses are. I’m going to use it against her. Just like I’m going to do with Kanji. It’s a practice run, and do you know what? Wonderful. So many times people get to wrestle me and it’s an amazing opportunity for them for me to share my spotlight with them. Now, this new spotlight that’s on Shotzi is coming straight to me. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on her and those eyes that are going to be tuning in to watch her are going to realize that Nina Samuels is the star of this show, the star of every show. Nina Samuels is the one that they need to be paying attention to if they weren’t already.”