Nina Samuels Pulled From PROGRESS Chapter 182 Due To Injury

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that Nina Samuels has been pulled from their Chapter 182 event, Stay Humble, due to injury. Her Loser Leaves Progress match with Kanji has been postponed. The details of her injury were not revealed. Here’s the press release:

“Kanji in PROGRESS is getting cancelled – and it will be a new chapter in the Nina Samuels Show.”

LONDON, UK – PROGRESS Wrestling can confirm that Nina Samuels has sustained an injury and will be unable to compete at Chapter 182: Stay Humble, originally scheduled for Sunday, 27 July at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

As a result, the highly anticipated Loser Leaves PROGRESS match between Samuels and Kanji has been officially postponed.

Despite the setback, Nina Samuels has issued a defiant video message, making it crystal clear that this is only a delay, not the end of her mission. The former PROGRESS Women’s World Champion vowed that when she returns, she will finish what she started—and that means ending Kanji’s PROGRESS career once and for all.

“Kanji, I will be damned if I am going to let you play me at my own game. No way in hell. This match is about me getting rid of you, and this match is going to happen on my own time.”

Samuels, never one to hold back, referenced her own history of exploiting opponents’ pride—reminding fans how she targeted Rhio and Rayne Leverkusen, hurting both before defeating them in high-stakes championship bouts. Now, as she finds herself temporarily sidelined, she refuses to let Kanji turn the tables.

“Just know as soon as I’m back… it is over for you. Kanji in PROGRESS is getting cancelled—and it will be a new chapter in the Nina Samuels Show.”

PROGRESS wishes Nina Samuels a full and speedy recovery and will provide updates on the rescheduled match as soon as details are confirmed.