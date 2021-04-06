wrestling / News
Nita Strauss To Perform National Anthem at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver will open up nice and loud via a National Anthem performance by Nita Strauss. Alice Cooper announced on Monday that Strauss, who is a member of Cooper’s touring brand and one of the most well-known female guitarists, will perform the National Anthem at the two-night event.
Cooper and Triple H both posted to make the announcement, as you can see below. Strauss — who previously performed Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme at WrestleMania 34 and performed with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale at WWE Evolution, wrote:
“Beyond honored let’s get LOUD!!!!”
LOUD recognizes LOUD. Honored to @hurricanenita open up an epic night 1 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/lP988s4SZk
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 5, 2021
Beyond honored 🙏🏻 let’s get LOUD!!!! https://t.co/HqSWT9Kmmt
— Nita Strauss (@hurricanenita) April 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Roddy Piper Wanting To Wrestle OJ Simpson At WrestleMania 12, Piper’s Backlot Brawl Match With Goldust
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length
- Seth Rollins Comments on Graphic Showing ‘Engaged to Becky Lynch’ as ‘Top Accomplishment’
- Bruce Prichard Recalls The Ultimate Warrior Squashing Triple H At WrestleMania 12, Warrior Wanting Match Changed