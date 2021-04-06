Nita Strauss To Perform National Anthem at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver will open up nice and loud via a National Anthem performance by Nita Strauss. Alice Cooper announced on Monday that Strauss, who is a member of Cooper’s touring brand and one of the most well-known female guitarists, will perform the National Anthem at the two-night event.

Cooper and Triple H both posted to make the announcement, as you can see below. Strauss — who previously performed Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme at WrestleMania 34 and performed with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale at WWE Evolution, wrote:

“Beyond honored let’s get LOUD!!!!”