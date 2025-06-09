Nixon Newell Wasn’t Surprised By Her Release From WWE, Says Free Agency Been A ‘Nightmare’

In an interview with Wrestling in Middle (via Fightful), Nixon Newell spoke about her release from WWE back in November of 2024, which she said she wasn’t surprised by. She also spoke about her time as a free agent since then, describing it as a ‘nightmare’. Here are highlights:

On if she was shocked by her WWE release: “Kind of half and half. Like it wasn’t a shock to me with how less I was booked. It wasn’t a shock. Did I want it to happen? Yes and no, in a sense of no, that was my dream job. I’ve wanted that since I was a kid, all my friends worked there at the time. I wanted to wrestle, which, still hasn’t panned out great, but at least now I can do what I want to do and have fun with wrestling again, instead of just being stuck in the same story with the knees, which is- was the most disheartening thing to constantly keep doing when my knees… I haven’t been injured with my knees since 2020 or 2019, whenever the last knee surgery was, that was the last time I was hurt with my knees. So it wasn’t like they were injured at all. So it was just a… it wasn’t a shock, but it was disappointing, but again, I was kind of happy that I could go try and have fun again.”

On her time as a free agent: “Not great, to be honest. Severe lack of bookings. I’m not sure where that’s from, but the bookings that I have done, like I’ve been home to ATTACK!, which has been phenomenal. Got to wrestle Dani Luna, who’s been on my list, God, for years since she first started training, I could tell she was going to be something special. So she’s been on my list for a very, very long time. So I’m glad that one was in the books at least. But yeah, it’s been slow. Hopefully it picks up soon because it’s a nightmare. But hopefully soon it gets better.”