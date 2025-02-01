Nixon Newell vs. Dani Luna Set For ATTACK! Pro Wrestling Show

Nixon Newell’s first post-WWE date has been announced, with the former Tegan Nox set to compete for ATTACK! Pro Wrestling. ATTACK! announced on Friday that Newell, who confirmed on Thursday that she’s a free agent, will face Dani Luna at ATTACK’s C’est La Vie on May 18th.

The full announcement reads:

Ex-WWE star Nixon Newell to face TNA’s Dani Luna in first announced independent date

Former WWE superstar Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) isn’t wasting any time since becoming a free agent earlier this week, with her UK independent return date already announced.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard will face TNA Tag Team Champion, Dani Luna for the first time ever on Sunday May 18th in Penarth, Wales at ATTACK! Pro Wrestling’s upcoming C’est La Vie show.

The homecoming match is Newell’s first announced appearance on the UK independent scene in 8 years since signing with WWE in 2017.

Prior to signing with WWE, Newell was a multi-time champion in ATTACK! Pro Wrestling Including 24/7 champion and tag team champion with former WWE/TNA star, and Luna’s SUBCULTURE stablemate, Mark Andrews.

C’est la vie takes place May 18th in Cardiff, tickets are on sale now on the ATTACK! Pro Wrestling website.