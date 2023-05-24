NJPW Academy Showcase Set For Next Month

The NJPW Academy Showcase is set to take place early next month. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the showcase of NJPW Academy students will take place on June 10th in Carson, California at the NJPW Dojo.

The full announcement reads:

NJPW Academy Showcase June 10! 【NJoA】

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be holding a public showcase of the NJPW Academy Spring 2023 Class at the NJPW Dojo on Saturday June 10.

Matches will feature the students of NJPW Academy displaying their skills against their fellow classmates, coaches and others.

Don’t miss this opportunity to visit the NJPW Dojo and experience the present and future of pro-wrestling in a unique and intimate setting!