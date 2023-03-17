wrestling / News
NJPW Announces Dates For Best of the Super Juniors Tournament
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the dates for this year’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors tournament, which runs from May 12-28. There will be twelve shows over sixteen days. The announcement reads:
As revealed during March 17’s New Japan Cup event, Best of the Super Jr. returns to the calendar running from May 12 to May 28 this year.
An intense schedule will see 12 events over 16 days, with the tour starting in Korakuen Hall and running to Ota-ku, which will see its first BOSJ final in tournament history. The 30th running of this iconic tournament is sure to see incredible competition over a spectacular fortnight- don’t miss a moment!
Best of the Super Jr. 30
Friday May 12 Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
Saturday May 13 Nagano, Nagano Prefectural Budokan
Sunday May 14 Nagoya, Nagoya International Convention Center Event Hall
Tuesday May 16 Akita, Akita Prefectural Budokan
Wednesday May 17 Miyagi, Sendai Sun Plaza Hall
Thursday May 18 Iwate, Iwate Prefectural Gymnasium
Friday May 19 Aomori, Maeda Sub Arena
Sunday May 21 Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
Tuesday May 23 Osaka, EDION Sub Arena
Wednesday May 24 Osaka, EDION Sub Arena
Friday May 26 Tokyo, Yoyogi 2nd National Gymnasium
Sunday May 28 Tokyo, Ota-Ku Gymnasium
