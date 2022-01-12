NJPW Announces Final Matches For New Beginning USA Tour

The final matches for NJPW’s New Beginning USA tour have been revealed. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the following matches will take place at the fi8nal event, which is Saturday in Seattle, Washington:

* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Taylor Rust

* Fred Rosser vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Karl Fredericks vs. Ethan HD

* Cody Chhun vs. Hikuleo

