NJPW Battle Autumn Full Results 10.14.2022: WTV Championship Tournament Advancements & More
The first night of the Battle Autumn tour was held by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 14 in Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and see some highlights below.
*Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa def. Tomohiro Ishii & Yuto Nakashima
*Rocky Romero, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Suzuki-Gun (TAKA Michonoku, El Desperado, DOUKI & Taichi)
*HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) def. Jado, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hikuleo & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
*CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Hirooki Goto) def. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)
*Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Titan & BUSHI) def. United Empire (Gideon Grey, Francesco Akira & TJP)
*BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori & KENTA) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA)
*NJPW World Television Championship Tournament: David Finlay def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
*NJPW World Television Championship Tournament: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Alex Zayne
