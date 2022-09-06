NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.06.22: El Phantasmo & KENTA Win in Main Event

– NJPW held its latest Burning Spirit Tour event earlier today at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 700 people. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s official Japanese website:

* Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanamaru, & TAKA Michinoku beat Akio Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa, & Yuto Nakajima at 9:12.

* EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO, & Dick Togo beat The DKC, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto at 10:34.

* Hikuleo, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale beat Gideon Gray, Great-O-Khan, & Jeff Cobb at 4:20.

* Aaron Henare, Francisco Akira, & TJP beat Jado, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Taguchi at 11:41.

* Tomoaki Honma & KUSHIDA beat Gedo & Taiji Ishimori at 7:38.

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., & El Desperado beat BUSHI, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito at 11:26.

* JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, & Shane Haste beat Toru Yano, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Kazuchika Okada at 10:57.

* El Phantasmo & KENTA beat Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi at 11:28.