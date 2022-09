NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results 9.25.22: Hikuleo Turns On Jay White, More

NJPW held a show on its Burning tour on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi def. KENTA, Hikuleo & El Phantasmo

* Toru Yano vs. Doc Gallows went to a draw

* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) def. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA

* Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste & JONAH def. Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe & Kazuchika Okada

* Jay White & Taiji shimori) def. Tama Tonga & Jado.

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: TJP & Francesco Akira def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Karl Anderson def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Hikuleo turns on Jay White, embraces Tama Tonga.

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. David Finlay