wrestling / News
NJPW Confirms Kota Ibushi Suffered A Dislocated Shoulder At G1 Climax Finals
October 22, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Kazuchika Okada won the NJPW G1 Climax finals this week after his match with Kota Ibushi was stopped due to injury. Ibushi came off the top with a Phoenix Splash but landed wrong on his right arm. At the G1 Press Conference, NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi revealed that Ibushi suffered a dislocated shoulder, but offered no other updates on his condition or a timetable for his return.
He said: “In the G1 final last night in the Nippon Budokan, Kota Ibushi incurred a dislocated right shoulder during the match, and was treated by the ring doctor and training personnel. Further updates to Ibushi’s condition and a timetable for return will be announced after Ibushi has received more thorough appraisal.“