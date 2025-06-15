NJPW Dominion Results 6.15.25: Gabe Kidd Wins Global Heavyweight Title, More

NJPW Dominion took place on Sunday morning, with several title changes and more. You can see the full results from the Osaka show, which aired on NJPW World, below (per Fightful):

* Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato def. Daiki Nagai & Masatora Yasuda

* SANADA, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale def. Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney when Chase Owens turned on Bullet Club.

* Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr. def. El Phantasmo & Shota Umino

* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Yuya Uemura

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: DOUKI & SHO def. Master Wato & YOH

* DOUKI replaced Yoshinobu Kanemare in the bout.

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Taichi & Tomohiro Ishii def. Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Boltin Oleg def. Konosuke Takeshita

* Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch: EVIL def. David Finlay. Finlay was stretchered out after.

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd def. Yota Tsuji. Kidd called out Tanahashi afterward.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto def. Shingo Takagi