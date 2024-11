NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their event Fighting Spirit Unleashed tonight at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Pre-Show: Matt Vandagriff def. Seabass Finn

* David Finlay def. Kevin Knight

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) def. TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) to win the titles

* Lio Rush def. Mustafa Ali

* 2/3 Falls Match: West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) def. Dirty Work (Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor) (2-1)

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship – #1 Contender’s Fatal Four Way Match: Hazuki def. Koguma, Anna Jay & Trish Adora

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) def. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

* Ryohei Oiwa def. KENTA via Pinfall

* Tomohiro Ishii & Shota Umino def. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) def. TJP

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd (c) def. Kosei Fujita