NJPW G1 Climax 29 B Block Final AXS TV Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito Preview Clip

– AXS TV released a preview clip for Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for its broadcast coverage of NJPW: G1 Climax 29 B Block Final. You can check out that preview clip below.

The AXS TV broadcast premieres on Saturday, August 17 at 9:00 pm EST. It will be a two-hour special. Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s broadcast:

G1 CLIMAX 29: B Block Final

Jeff Cobb vs. Toru Yano

Taichi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito

AXS TV will conclude its coverage of the G1 Climax 29 Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24. There will be a two-hour brodacst special of the the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Final, featuring Jay White vs. Kota Ibushi.