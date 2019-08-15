wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 29 B Block Final AXS TV Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito Preview Clip
August 15, 2019 | Posted by
– AXS TV released a preview clip for Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for its broadcast coverage of NJPW: G1 Climax 29 B Block Final. You can check out that preview clip below.
The AXS TV broadcast premieres on Saturday, August 17 at 9:00 pm EST. It will be a two-hour special. Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s broadcast:
G1 CLIMAX 29: B Block Final
Jeff Cobb vs. Toru Yano
Taichi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi
Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito
AXS TV will conclude its coverage of the G1 Climax 29 Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24. There will be a two-hour brodacst special of the the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament Final, featuring Jay White vs. Kota Ibushi.
