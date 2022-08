NJPW G1 Special Results 8.20.22: LIG Battles Suzuki-gun In Main Event, More

NJPW held its G1 Special in Roppongi Hills on Saturday, featuring an eight-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the show, per NJPW:

* Ryohei Oiwa def. Yuto Nakashima

* Minoru Suzuki def. Kosei Fujita

* Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & YOH def. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo & Gedo

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Master Wato def. Toru Yano & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb def. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA & BUSHI) def. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado & Taichi)