– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that NJPW wrestler Kosei Fujita will be making his MLW debut next month at MLW War Chamber. The event will be held on March 29 in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+. Here’s the full announcement:

Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced the debut of NJPW's Kosei Fujita at MLW WAR CHAMBER, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 29.

A rising young lion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Kosei Fujita, makes his MLW debut Friday, March 29 live in Tampa/St Petersburg. At just 21 years old, Kosei Fujita stands as a testament to the boundless potential and prodigious talent arriving in MLW.

Entering the NJPW Noge Dojo system in the spring of 2021, Fujita made a speedy debut later that summer, along with Ryohei Oiwa. He started his 2022 requesting to represnet NJPW opposite NOAH’s Yasutaka Yano and impressed many with a time limit draw against the more experienced fellow Ehime native. Among those impressed were Zack Sabre Jr., who took the young man under his wing; after helping ZSJ to a pair of victories over EVIL during the G1 and at Battle Autumn, Sabre recruited Fujita into TMDK on January 5 2023.

Now Fujita journeys to MLW to further hone his fighting style and elevate his game to new heights.

A technical prodigy, Fujita possesses an unparalleled understanding of ring submission and grappling techniques that belies his age. With a mastery of both traditional wrestling holds and a deadly ground game, Fujita effortlessly maneuvers around the ring, while unleashing a vicious fury on his adversaries. His signature move, the Black Crush, a devastating suplex seamlessly transitioned into a cutter, epitomizes his innovative approach to combat, dazzling spectators and striking fear into the hearts of his opponents.

As Fujita prepares to make his debut in Major League Wrestling, anticipation mounts for the arrival of this young phenom, whose meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing down.

Now Fujita readies for the excursion of a lifetime.

