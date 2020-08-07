wrestling / News
NJPW Likely Going With 30 Percent Capacity For Show On August 29
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it looks as though New Japan Pro Wrestling will be going with 30% capacity for their upcoming NJPW Summer Struggle show at Jingu Stadium on August 29. This would be around 10,000 tickets, with about 2,000 priced at $188 and the rest going for about $103.5. This makes it possible they could have a live gate of a million dollars, which is what they were hoping for the Madison Square Garden show they originally had scheduled for this month prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the number of tickets being sold is not public information. It’s also possible they could go with 50% capacity (18,000). They’ve had an issue with fans being turned away at shows, although the shows at Korakuen Hall were only 482 paid.
